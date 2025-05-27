AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-05-27

Latam assets firm following Trump’s EU tariff reprieve

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

BRASILIA: The index tracking Latin American assets strengthened on Monday as US President Donald Trump’s announcement he would postpone the deadline for threatened tariffs on the European Union reinvigorated investor sentiment.

MSCI’s gauge for the region’s equities rose 0.7% on the day, following modest gains on Friday.

A parallel index for currencies rebounded by 0.55%, after shedding 0.3% in the prior session, while the dollar index remained under pressure from the previous week.

Trump on Friday unexpectedly called for 50% tariffs on EU goods, saying negotiations with the region had become too sluggish.

On Sunday, he pushed the deadline for tariffs to July 9 from June 1, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation bloc needed more time to produce a deal. “In Latam, we are taking all these announcements with a pinch of salt and we know that the volatility and uncertainty are still the name of the game,” said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “The situation can change dramatically from one day to another. So, just remaining cautious at the moment.”

Brazil’s real dipped 0.2% against the dollar. The country recorded a smaller-than-expected current account deficit in April, but also posted a narrower trade surplus. Separately, data showed Brazilian consumers displayed some optimism in May, with the Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) rising by 1.9 points this month to 86.7 points.

The week is full of crucial data releases for Latin America’s largest economy, including gross domestic product figures for the first quarter.

A poll conducted by Brazil’s central bank showed economists hiking their forecast for 2025 GDP growth to 2.14%, up from the 2.02% forecast in the previous week. This upward revision comes as the Central Bank of Brazil has stressed the need for a more restrictive policy amid persistent inflationary pressures and global uncertainties. The bank had raised its interest rates by 50 basis points earlier this month.

Sao Paulo’s stock index was up 0.2%, while Chile’s main index rose 0.4% - the top performer for the day. Chile’s peso rose 0.6%, boosted by higher copper prices. The country is the world’s largest copper producer. Mexico’s peso was flat for the day, ahead of the release of minutes of its May monetary policy meeting later in the week.

The currency has gained about 2.2% so far this month, primarily boosted by elevated oil prices.

Donald Trump European Union EU tariff

Comments

200 characters

Latam assets firm following Trump’s EU tariff reprieve

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Reduction in FED on beverages likely

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs worsens constraints: WB

World Bank for improving domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

IMF in disagreement over key targets, subsidies

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs PD to expedite consultations

Pakistan ready for talks with India: PM

PM says Iran-Pakistan trade to increase to $10bn

SC questions validity of majority verdict granting relief to PTI amid review pleas

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Read more stories