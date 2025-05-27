AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
World Print 2025-05-27

Saudi official denies reports alcohol ban will be lifted

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

DUBAI: A Saudi official denied on Monday media reports saying the kingdom, the birthplace of Islam, would lift its 73-year-old ban on alcohol, which is prohibited for Muslims.

The report, which was picked up by some international media after it appeared on a wine blog last week, said Saudi authorities planned to allow alcohol sales in tourist settings as the country prepares to host the 2034 soccer World Cup. It did not give a source for the information.

The once ultra-conservative kingdom has eased some restrictions to lure tourists and international businesses as part of an ambitious plan to diversify its economy and make itself less dependent on oil.

While alcoholic drinks are still off limits, both Saudis and foreigners can take part in activities that were once unthinkable in the Gulf country - from dancing at desert raves to watching models at fashion shows or going to the cinema.

The report about alcohol rules sparked a vigorous online debate in the kingdom, whose king also holds the title of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - Islam’s most revered places in Mecca and Medina.

