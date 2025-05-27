AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-05-27

Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

AFP Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday ruled out suspending uranium enrichment as part of any nuclear deal with the United States — a key demand from Washington in successive rounds of talks between the foes.

The issue has come into focus in recent weeks, with Iran staunchly defending its right to enrich uranium as part of what it says is a civilian nuclear programme, while the United States wants it to stop.

The negotiations, which began in April, are the highest-level contact between the two sides since the United States quit a landmark 2015 nuclear accord during US President Donald Trump’s first term.

Trump described the latest round of discussions in Rome as “very, very good”, while Iran’s foreign minister described it as “complicated”.

Since returning to office, Trump has revived his “maximum pressure” campaign on the Islamic republic, backing diplomacy but warning of military action if it fails.

Tehran wants a new deal that would ease sanctions battering its economy.

Western governments and Israel suspect Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons — a charge it strongly denies.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who is leading the talks for Washington, said the United States “could not authorise even one percent” of enrichment by Iran.

On Monday, Iran ruled out suspending its uranium enrichment.

“This information is a figment of the imagination and totally false,” said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, asked about the possibility during a press briefing in Tehran.

Iran insists it has the right to a civilian nuclear programme, including for energy, and considers the US demand a red line that violates the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, to which it is a signatory.

Following the latest round of Omani-mediated talks in Rome, Iran’s foreign minister and lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi downplayed the progress, stressing “the negotiations are too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings”.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the fifth round concluded “with some but not conclusive progress”, adding he hoped “the remaining issues” would be clarified in the coming days.

But on Sunday Trump said the ongoing discussions had been “very, very good”.

“I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” he said, adding that an announcement could come “over the next two days.”

No date has yet been set for the next talks, according to Iran’s foreign ministry.

The talks came ahead of a June meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, during which Iran’s nuclear activities will be reviewed.

They also come before the October expiry of the 2015 accord, which aimed to allay US and European Union suspicions that Iran was seeking nuclear weapons capability, an ambition that Tehran has consistently denied.

Iran has ramped up its nuclear activities since the collapse of the 2015 deal, and is now enriching uranium to 60 percent — far above the deal’s 3.67 percent cap but below the 90 percent needed for weapons-grade material.

Experts say that uranium enriched beyond 20 percent can be further enriched to a weapons-grade level quickly.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to visit Oman this week.

Donald Trump Iran nuclear deal Steve Witkoff

Comments

200 characters

Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Reduction in FED on beverages likely

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs worsens constraints: WB

World Bank for improving domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

IMF in disagreement over key targets, subsidies

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs PD to expedite consultations

Pakistan ready for talks with India: PM

PM says Iran-Pakistan trade to increase to $10bn

SC questions validity of majority verdict granting relief to PTI amid review pleas

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Read more stories