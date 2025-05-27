ZU organises ‘media literacy training’

KARACHI: Ziauddin University conducted an HEC-mandated media literacy training session titled ‘Fake News: Understanding its Impact and Implications’ to enhance awareness of responsible media usage and communication practices.

The aim of the event was to equip participants, mainly students and faculty members with critical thinking skills to identify and analyze fake news, understand its far-reaching implications on society, and promote ethical and informed media consumption. It also sought to raise awareness about the role of individuals and institutions in combating the spread of misinformation across various platforms.

Rafat Saeed, a senior journalist, urged students to act responsibly on social media. “You may not realize the consequences, but even a single like or share on an unverified post, whether it’s from a

friend or someone you trust, can land you in serious trouble. In the digital world, your actions carry weight, and careless engagement can unintentionally spread misinformation or even violate the law,” he warned.

