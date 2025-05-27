AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

KP police uses teargas to disperse PPP rally

Published 27 May, 2025

PESHAWAR: Police fired teargas shells into the participants of the ‘Save KP’ rally organized by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against corruption, lawlessness and bad governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Hundreds of PPP workers from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gathered at historic Jinnah Park to stage the protest. They included a large number of women and children. Chanting slogans, they marched towards the Provincial Assembly.

Addressing the rally, the provincial president PPP Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha accused the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for massive corruption, lawlessness and bad governance.

He said that though the PTI is ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since last 12 years, but it had miserably failed to deliver and guarantee financial transparency and indulged in corruption. He especially criticised the PTI government for Rs.40 billion accounts scam in Kohistan and solarisation of Masaajid.

After the addresses of the PPP leaders, police started firing teargas shells to disperse the protestors. There were brief skirmishes between the police and the protestors. There were reports of alleged attack of PPP workers on a camp set up by the PTI workers for the release of the party founding chairman Imran Khan.

