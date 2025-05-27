IK urges PTI supporters to get ready for ‘major movement’: Aleema

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan has quoted his brother as saying that there is no room in the party for those playing on ‘both sides of the wicket’.

Talking to media outside the Adiala Jail after the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife Buhsra Bibi, she quoted Imran Khan as saying: “PTI is an ideological movement, not a party for electables.” She said that Imran Khan’s message to ‘opportunists’ within the party was clear: Get in line or else you have no future in PTI.

She continued that many young and loyal party workers are languishing in jails yet those who are busy to cash in on the situation must keep in mind that the party is watching them. “Imran Khan has plainly said that he is well aware of those playing on both sides of the wicket, and must know that their political theatrics will not work in the long run.”

To a question about any deal with the establishment, Aleema Khan said Khan dismissed such speculations, saying he will get out of the jail through judicial process. He lambasted the YouTubers and the vloggers for spreading misleading narratives based on presumptions, she said.

Aleema further stated that Khan has called on PTI supporters to prepare for a major political movement. “This time, the movement will not be limited to Islamabad. It will be launched across the country.”

Earlier, the special court hearing the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, adjourned the proceedings after the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of a prosecution witness, till May 31.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, presiding over the case at Adiala Jail, adjourned the hearing after the defence lawyer, Qausain Faisal Mufti, completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness, Additional Director National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qaiser Mehmood.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 31 and summoned more witnesses.

