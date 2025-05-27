Business activity improves on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

Around, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 2600 bales of Basti Malok were sold at Rs 15000 per maund and 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,375 per maund.

Mean while 200 bales of Sanghar of cotton crop of new season of 2025-26 were sold at Rs 17000 per maund on the condition of delivery of May 27 and 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund at Rs 17,500 per maund on the condition of delivery of May 28. The spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

