AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Markets Print 2025-05-27

Japanese rubber futures track Shanghai drop amid fears over US-China tariff war

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures fell on Monday, tracking a decline in Shanghai futures, weighed by concerns over the US-China tariff war, while a stronger yen also prompted fresh selling.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for October delivery finished 1.7 yen, or 0.5%, lower at 318.3 yen ($2.2) per kg. The contract climbed 2.1% last week, logging its fourth consecutive weekly gain. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery dropped 330 yuan to settle at 14,400 yuan ($2,005) per metric ton.

“The OSE followed a sell-off in Shanghai, driven by uncertainty over the future of tariff negotiations between the US and China,” said Jiong Gu, an analyst at Yutaka Trusty Securities.

“As the market had been on an upward trend for the past few weeks, some profit-taking also kicked in for adjustment,” he said. But the downside was limited due to supply concerns caused by bad weather in Thailand, he added.

Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rain and accumulation that may cause flash floods during May 26-27.

China is weighing new policy tools in the face of an international economic and trade order that is “under severe impact,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang told a symposium with Chinese firms in Jakarta over the weekend.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday said Tokyo aims to advance tariff talks with the United States, with the goal of achieving an outcome during the Group of Seven summit next month.

