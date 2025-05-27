PP-52 constituency: body meets Nawaz, Maryam

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from PP-52 constituency called on PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, here on Monday.

The PML-N delegation was headed by Hina Arshad Warraich. On the occasion ‘fateha’ was also offered for the eternal peace of late Javed Arshad Warraich.

Nawaz Sharif while paying tributes to Arshad Javed Warraich said that the services rendered by late Arshad Javed Warraich will be long remembered.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also lauded services of Hina Javed Warraich.

It may be noted that bye-election in PP-52 is scheduled on June 1. As many as 15 candidates, including three women, will contest the by-election for PP-52 Sialkot-IX.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Arshad Warraich.

