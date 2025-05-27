AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
May 27, 2025

Aleem congratulates Lahore Qalandars

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Communications and President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan, warmly congratulated the “Lahore Qalandars” on their impressive win in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

In a message shared on social media, Abdul Aleem Khan proudly said, “Lahore, Lahore Aay!” and added, “Long live Pakistan and long live the Pakistan armed forces.”

He praised the team’s strong performance, saying that they won the hearts of cricket fans all over the country. He also noted that although the tournament had its highs and lows, its successful ending has boosted Pakistan’s image worldwide. He called this another proud achievement for the country.

The federal minister said the PSL brought exciting and high-quality cricket to fans across the nation.

