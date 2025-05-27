AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Substantial quantity of betel nuts seized

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Squad (ASO) of Karachi Customs Enforcement has seized substantial quantity of betel nuts.

According to the details, the operation took place at the Mochko checkpoint on RCD Highway, where customs enforcement personnel conducting routine inspections flagged a suspicious trailer coming from Hub, Balochistan.

The vehicle, bearing registration number TKT 427, was found to be carrying illegal cargo of betel nuts concealed beneath & between tuff tiles.

Upon thorough examination, officials discovered 290 bags of betel nuts, weighing approximately 3,000kg (3 tons), with an estimated value of Rs2.4 million.

The contraband had been cleverly hidden within the legitimate cargo of tuff tiles in an attempt to evade detection.

In addition to seizing the illegal betel nuts, customs authorities also impounded the trailer used in the smuggling operation, valued at Rs10 million. The combined value of the seized items totals Rs12.4 million.

The confiscated materials and trailer have been transferred to the ASO warehouse for further processing.

Customs authorities have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings against those involved in the smuggling attempt.

