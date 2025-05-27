A bull named ‘JF-17 Thunder’ sold for Rs5m

HYDERABAD: A big bull named “JF-17 Thunder”, weighing 1,600 kilograms, was sold for Rs5 million here.

The impressive sacrificial animal has attracted crowds eager for selfies and a closer look. Shahrukh, the bull’s previous owner, organised a grand farewell featuring a festive procession filled with decorations and entertainment for the buyer and their guests.

In a display of cultural exchange, hosts and visitors exchanged garlands, along with traditional Ajraks, celebrating the significance of this momentous occasion.

The name of the bull seems to be inspired by JF-17 Thunder, a combat aircraft used by the Pakistan Air Force to successfully down Indian Air Force aircraft during the recent Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

The sale of the massive bull for such a significant sum highlights the immense value placed on prime sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha.

While the impressive size and price of JF-17 Thunder have captured the public imagination, the true essence of sacrifice, as emphasised by religious scholars, lies in piety and seeking the pleasure of Allah, the Almighty.