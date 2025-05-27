AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-27

A bull named ‘JF-17 Thunder’ sold for Rs5m

INP Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

HYDERABAD: A big bull named “JF-17 Thunder”, weighing 1,600 kilograms, was sold for Rs5 million here.

The impressive sacrificial animal has attracted crowds eager for selfies and a closer look. Shahrukh, the bull’s previous owner, organised a grand farewell featuring a festive procession filled with decorations and entertainment for the buyer and their guests.

In a display of cultural exchange, hosts and visitors exchanged garlands, along with traditional Ajraks, celebrating the significance of this momentous occasion.

The name of the bull seems to be inspired by JF-17 Thunder, a combat aircraft used by the Pakistan Air Force to successfully down Indian Air Force aircraft during the recent Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

The sale of the massive bull for such a significant sum highlights the immense value placed on prime sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha.

While the impressive size and price of JF-17 Thunder have captured the public imagination, the true essence of sacrifice, as emphasised by religious scholars, lies in piety and seeking the pleasure of Allah, the Almighty.

Pakistan Air Force JF 17 Thunder

