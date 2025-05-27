NA panel directs KE to stop unannounced load-shedding

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances expressed its grave concern over unscheduled power outages and directed Karachi Electric Supply Company not to conduct unannounced load-shedding in Karachi.

The committee was of the view that consumers who pay the bills should not be left on the mercy of those who do not pay their utility bills. The committee also directed not to bill its consumers on average consumption basis.

The committee met with MNA Nuzhat Sadiq in the chair at the Parliament House on Monday.

The committee took up assurances given by the ministers on the floor of the House regarding over billing in Karachi, establishment of Protectorate of Emigrants Office in District Mansehra, Rehabilitation of Roads in Sindh and KPK and over billing of gas in Balochistan.

The committee, while discussing implementation report of the assurance given by the Minister for Energy (Power Division) on the floor of the House on a calling attention notice moved by Sardar Nabeel Ahmad Gabool, MNA, was apprised that KESC was conducting massive load shedding, unscheduled in different areas of Karachi apart from billing its consumers on average basis, adding up to the miseries of the people of Karachi.

The committee directed KESC management to immediately address both the aforesaid issues. The committee further directed for close coordination with elected representatives of city for addressing the menace of kunda culture and to bring people in the metering system. The KESC management apprised the committee that Rs44 billion have accumulated on account of outstanding bills, kunda culture and non-metering during year 2024. The committee decided to take up the implementation of its recommendations after 30 days.

The committee expressed satisfaction on the assurance given by Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on assurance given for establishment of Protectorate of Emigrants Office in District Mansehra moved by Shahzada Gustasap Khan, MNA.

The director general Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment apprised the committee that instead of Mansehra, the government had approved establishment of said office at Abbottabad instead of Mansehra which was just 24 km away. He apprised that the said office would facilitate Hazara Division and their adjoining areas.

The committee while discussing implementation report submitted by Ministry of Communications on two assurances given by the minister regarding repairs of highways devastated by floods and deplorable condition of Chakdara-Upper Dir Road moved by Dr Nafisa Shah and Mehboob Shah, MNAs, directed the ministry and the National Highways Authority (NHA) to expedite work on the roads.

The committee also directed the NHA to chalk out a strategy for rehabilitation and maintenance of roads in wake of upcoming monsoons. The committee also sought details of routine maintenance budget for roads and highways under the NHA.

The committee while discussing assurance by the Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) on calling attention notice of Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, MNA, regarding overbilling and extra charges on gas in Balochistan, directed for addressing issue of overbilling. The committee was apprised by the SSGCL officials that on the direction of Balochistan High Court, special tariff was being charged to gas consumers in Balochistan. He apprised that the issue was under adjudication in Supreme Court and the gas consumers would be billed in light of the decision of the court.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Raja Qamarul Islam, Muneeba Iqbal, Shagufta Jumani, Shahida Rehmani, Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhry, Shafqat Abbas, Hameed Hussain, Ali AfzalSahi through Zoom, Movers; Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, DrNafisa Shah (through Zoom), Mehboob Shah, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Additional Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and other officers of departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025