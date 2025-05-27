Pakistan Print 2025-05-27
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 26, 2025) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 27, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 40-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 40-28 (°C) 01-00 (%) 41-29 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Larkana 48-32 (°C) 01-00 (%) 46-32 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 47-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 45-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 32-20 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 34-19 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 37-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 39-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 34-16 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 33-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-25 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 38-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 47-33 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 46-33 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:15 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
