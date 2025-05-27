Markets Print 2025-05-27
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 26, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.93 11.43
2-Week 10.93 11.43
1-Month 10.95 11.45
3-Month 11.11 11.36
6-Month 11.13 11.38
9-Month 11.13 11.63
1-Year 11.12 11.62
==========================
Data source: SBP
