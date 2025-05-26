Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ leads record box office over US Memorial Day weekend

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney’s live-action remake of the animated classic “Lilo & Stitch” topped box office charts in the United States and Canada with $183 million in ticket sales over the U.S. Memorial Day weekend, according to estimates released on Monday.

“Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,” starring Tom Cruise, was on pace to bring in $77.5 million from Friday through Monday, distributor Paramount Global said.

Total sales for all films are expected to set a record for the Memorial Day weekend, box office analysts said. The previous record of $314.3 million was established in 2013, when the sixth “Fast & Furious” movie debuted.

“Lilo & Stitch,” the story of a mischievous blue alien taken in by two sisters in Hawaii, added $158.7 million in international markets for a global total of $314.7 million.

“Mission: Impossible,” the eighth installment in Cruise’s action franchise, racked up $205.5 million around the world.