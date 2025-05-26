AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Life & Style

Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ leads record box office over US Memorial Day weekend

Reuters Published May 26, 2025
Chris Sanders, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Courtney B. Vance, Kaipo Dudoit, Amy Hill and Stitch attend a premiere for the film “Lilo & Stitch” in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 17, 2025. REUTERS
Chris Sanders, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Courtney B. Vance, Kaipo Dudoit, Amy Hill and Stitch attend a premiere for the film “Lilo & Stitch” in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 17, 2025. REUTERS

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney’s live-action remake of the animated classic “Lilo & Stitch” topped box office charts in the United States and Canada with $183 million in ticket sales over the U.S. Memorial Day weekend, according to estimates released on Monday.

“Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,” starring Tom Cruise, was on pace to bring in $77.5 million from Friday through Monday, distributor Paramount Global said.

Total sales for all films are expected to set a record for the Memorial Day weekend, box office analysts said. The previous record of $314.3 million was established in 2013, when the sixth “Fast & Furious” movie debuted.

“Lilo & Stitch,” the story of a mischievous blue alien taken in by two sisters in Hawaii, added $158.7 million in international markets for a global total of $314.7 million.

“Mission: Impossible,” the eighth installment in Cruise’s action franchise, racked up $205.5 million around the world.

