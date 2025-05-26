AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Sweden PM says to summon Israel envoy over Gaza aid access

AFP Published May 26, 2025

STOCKHOLM: Sweden will summon the Israeli ambassador to protest against Israel’s refusal to freely allow aid into Gaza, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Monday.

“We do not support what the Israeli government is currently doing by denying access to Gaza. Absolutely not,” he said, according to TT news agency.

A spokesperson for Mr. Kristersson confirmed this summons to AFP.

“We have been very clear about this, both nationally and with many other European countries. The pressure is now increasing, there is no doubt about it. And for very good reasons,” the Swedish leader added.

Israel’s block on aid since early March, which has caused severe shortages of food and medicine, was partially lifted last week in the face of mounting international indignation.

Gaza still waiting for aid as pressure mounts on Israel

Kristersson also said he was in favour of a reassessment of the association agreement between the European Union and Israel.

The bloc has ordered a review of it to see if Israel is respecting human rights and democratic principles.

“This requires a consensus, and we are not there yet. But many of us are working in that direction,” he said.

“The current actions of the Israeli government are pushing more EU countries to impose stricter demands on Israel.”

According to French diplomats, 17 of the 27 EU members states have so far said they back a review of the agreement.

But major power Germany has defended the deal as “an important forum… to discuss critical questions” over Gaza.

