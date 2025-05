OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: A Hamas source said the group had accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by mediators that reportedly involves the liberation of 10 hostages in two batches and a 70-day truce.

“Hamas has agreed to the new proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff, which the movement received from mediators,” the source told AFP, adding that “during the truce, negotiations would begin on a permanent ceasefire with American guarantees”.