AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Four-time champ Swiatek launches French Open bid with record in sight

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 05:18pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Defending champion Iga Swiatek cruised past Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia 6-3 6-3 and into the second round of the French Open on Monday, launching her quest for a record fourth straight women’s title.

The Pole, a four-time champion who is now on a 22-match winning run in Paris having won the last three titles, is looking to become the first female player to win four straight French Open crowns in the professional era since 1968.

She arrived more than 10 days before the tournament to get sufficient training on the clay courts and she said it has so far paid off.

“It was the first time we had this situation (of arriving early),” Swiatek said in a post-match interview. “But I liked it. I knew I am going to have the best courts to practice on.”

“It was not an easy match. She played with a lot of freedom. So I knew I need to stay proactive and try to create and use my weapons.”

Swiatek, unusually without a title on the tour so far this season, needed some time to find her footing, with the Slovak initially offering greater resistance than in her 6-0 6-2 loss to Swiatek at the Australian Open in January.

Sabalenka sets the stage as French Open honours King of Clay Nadal

Sramkova held serve until Swiatek broke her to go 4-3 up and bag the first set a little later.

The 28-year-old world number 42 broke Swiatek at the start of the second set to open up a 2-0 lead but her opponent quickly reined her in with two breaks of her own, winning six of the next seven games to wrap up her win after an hour and 24 minutes.

tennis French Open Iga Swiatek French Open tennis

Comments

200 characters

Four-time champ Swiatek launches French Open bid with record in sight

Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time after vote

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

Aurangzeb says IMF case approved ‘on merit’ despite disruption attempts

PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran for crucial visit to strengthen ties

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Saudi Arabia official denies reports of lifting ban on alcohol

Rupee records decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9, European markets rally

Read more stories