AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea’s KOSPO seeks LNG cargo for July delivery

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 11:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Korea Southern Power Co (KOSPO) is seeking 3 trillion to 3.6 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), or one cargo, of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in July, according to a tender issued by the company.

KOSPO is seeking the cargo on a JKM-linked basis to be delivered on July 4-5. It is to be delivered on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to one of the Kogas-operated terminals in Incheon, Pyeongtaek, Tongyeong or Samcheok in Korea.

Bangladesh’s RPGCL seeks LNG cargo for Dec delivery

The JKM, or the Japan-Korea-Marker, is the LNG benchmark price assessment for spot physical cargoes in Asia.

The tender closes on May 26.

LNG cargo Korea Southern Power Co

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s KOSPO seeks LNG cargo for July delivery

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

FBR to levy 18% sales tax in erstwhile tribal areas

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump says he will delay EU tariffs until July 9

PMD forecasts more rains, winds across country

Oil climbs after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline to July

PM Shehbaz in Istanbul to thank ‘a friend in need’

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Pakistan govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Read more stories