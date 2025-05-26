South Korea’s KOSPO seeks LNG cargo for July delivery

SINGAPORE: Korea Southern Power Co (KOSPO) is seeking 3 trillion to 3.6 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), or one cargo, of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in July, according to a tender issued by the company.

KOSPO is seeking the cargo on a JKM-linked basis to be delivered on July 4-5. It is to be delivered on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to one of the Kogas-operated terminals in Incheon, Pyeongtaek, Tongyeong or Samcheok in Korea.

Bangladesh’s RPGCL seeks LNG cargo for Dec delivery

The JKM, or the Japan-Korea-Marker, is the LNG benchmark price assessment for spot physical cargoes in Asia.

The tender closes on May 26.