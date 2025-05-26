AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MFL (Matco Foods Limited) 40.85 Increased By ▲ 9.99%

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

BR Web Desk Published 26 May, 2025 10:40am

In a strategic move, Matco Foods Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading rice exporters, has approved a corporate restructuring initiative involving its corn starch business.

The decision involves the demerger of the corn starch business and its merger into Matco Corn Products (Private) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary. The listed company informed its stakeholders in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“This is in continuation of the disclosures/notices issued by Matco Foods Limited on November 25, 2024, February 28, 2025 and May 9, 2025, pertaining, inter alia, to the company’s strategic vision of carving out its corn starch division into a wholly-owned subsidiary, and exploring and evaluating strategic options to raise growth capital for the same.

Matco Foods Limited

“Consequently, the Board of Directors of the company, through circular resolutions passed on May 23, 2025, approved the corporate restructuring/reorganization of the company, involving, inter alia, the demerger/carve out of certain assets, liabilities, obligations and undertakings of the company, pertaining to its corn starch division, and the merger of the same with and into the company’s wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Matco Corn Products (Private) Limited (MCPPL),” read the notice.

Under the proposed scheme, Matco Foods will transfer its corn starch business to MCPPL, said the company.

In return, MCPPL will issue shares to Matco Foods, thereby maintaining MCPPL as a wholly owned subsidiary.

“The scheme shall be subject to all requisite shareholders’, creditors’ and regulatory approvals being obtained, and the sanction of the Scheme by the High Court of Sindh at Karachi, along with fulfilment of related legal formalities, and further subject to any changes or modifications thereto as may be required or prescribed, or such amendments as may be considered necessary,” it added.

Founded as Matco Rice Processing Private Limited in 1964. Matco Foods is principally engaged in the processing and export of rice, rice protein, rice glucose, pink salt, condiments and spices, dessert mixes, etc.

The company is one of the largest rice exporters of the country with exports of its flagship brand ‘Falak’ in over 65 countries across the globe.

Rice export psx companies Matco Foods Limited PSX notice PSX stocks Matco Corn Products Matco Corn Products (Private) Limited

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

FBR to levy 18% sales tax in erstwhile tribal areas

Trump says he will delay EU tariffs until July 9

PMD forecasts more rains, winds across country

Oil climbs after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline to July

PM Shehbaz in Istanbul to thank ‘a friend in need’

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Pakistan govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Read more stories