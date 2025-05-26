Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to pay reward money of Rs 84.809 million to Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) after passage of 36 years for the seizure of gold 25 kilogram, near Narowal.

Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) is a Civil Armed Force, under the administrative control of MoI&NC with primary role of guarding the Eastern International Border of Pakistan from Head Marala to Sadiqabad. The involvement of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) had increased manifold on Internal Security assignments, VIP protection duties etc. in ICT and within Punjab.

According to sources, HQ Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) had intimated that on May 27, 1989, the Pakistan Rangers confiscated 25 kg of gold in the area of responsibility of Post Narowal and amount of confiscated gold i.e. Rs.565,396,780/- was deposited in the public exchequer through the State Bank of Pakistan.

Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) further intimated that as per Rule 4(3) of the Customs Reward Rules 2012, the Rangers are eligible for a reward of Rs.84.809 million @ 15% of the total amount i.e. Rs.565,396,780/.

The Finance and Revenue Divisions supported the proposal and Law & Justice Division stated that the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) seized the gold in 1989 but the proceeds thereof have been realized in 2024.

Under sub-rule (2) of rule 4 of the Custom Reward Rules, 2012 the amount of reward shall be sanctioned after realization of the whole of the duties and other taxes involved. As such, the Customs Reward Rules, 2012 shall be applicable instead of Customs Reward Rules, 1973 for the reasons explained in sub-rule (2) of the said rule 4. Mol&NC also highlighted the factor that caused delay in finalization of the case.

On May 13, 2025, approval of the ECC was requested for Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) amounting to Rs.84.809 million under head A06103-Cash Award to Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) under Demand No.062 Combined Civil Armed Forces (L01531) during CFY 2024-25, being essential requirement of the force.

During the ensuing discussion the forum was informed that the instant case merits consideration as per Custom Reward Rules, 2012, because the amount against confiscated gold was realized in 2024. The forum was also informed that the case could not be concluded timely due to legal proceedings and some procedural lapses. MoI&NC, however, apprised the forum that this will not recur in future and they further ensured that the reward money shall reach deserved personnel or their heirs as per Law.

After detailed discussion, the ECC approved the proposal with the directions that there shall not be any recurrence of such inexplicable phenomenon where the gold confiscated in 1989 has been disposed off in 2024.

The Forum also approved that reward money shall reach deserved personnel i.e. those recorded in seizure report or their heirs in accordance with Reward Rules mentioned in the summary.

