IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reversed the order passed against members of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Pakistan (ATIR) to allow them an opportunity to defend their case wherein their appointments have been challenged.

When contacted Advocate Waheed Shahzad Butt informed that appointments had come under judicial scrutiny following allegations that they were made through an unadvertised process often referred to as “head hunting,” raising concerns about the transparency and fairness of the selection procedure.

Sources told that earlier IHC has issued an interim order regarding the appointment of members in ATIR stating that all appointments will be subject to the final outcome of the petition challenging these appointments.

IHC order states “Per the service completion certificate, respondents No.3, 5 to 11 have been served through respondents No.1, branch of the ATIR, but nobody turned up on their behalf today, therefore, they are proceeded against ex parte”.

Applications are for recalling order dated 23.04.2025, whereby respondents No.3 and 5 were proceeded against ex-parte. Learned counsel for the petitioner did not raise any objection on the CMs, hence the same are allowed, and the order dated 23.04.2025 passed against the respondents No.2 and 5 is recalled. DAGs appeared on behalf of the Federation and stated that the learned Additional Attorney General will argue the case.

However, he is currently busy before the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and has requested some time: IHC ordered.

As per WP 1053/25, the newly impleaded respondents included barrister Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem Ashraf, Danish Ali Qazi, Zahid Sikander, Shafqat Ali, Nasir Mahmud, Syed Mahmood ul Hassan, Barrister Dr Huma Sodher, Emad-ul-Hassan, petitioner stated.

Ruling is expected to have wider implications for future appointments in public institutions like ATIR, particularly concerning the adherence to transparent recruitment processes. Further proceedings will determine whether the appointments meet the required legal standards or whether corrective actions may be necessary: Waheed Butt added.

