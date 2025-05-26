AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-26

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reversed the order passed against members of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Pakistan (ATIR) to allow them an opportunity to defend their case wherein their appointments have been challenged.

When contacted Advocate Waheed Shahzad Butt informed that appointments had come under judicial scrutiny following allegations that they were made through an unadvertised process often referred to as “head hunting,” raising concerns about the transparency and fairness of the selection procedure.

Sources told that earlier IHC has issued an interim order regarding the appointment of members in ATIR stating that all appointments will be subject to the final outcome of the petition challenging these appointments.

Appointment of members in ATIR: IHC issues interim order

IHC order states “Per the service completion certificate, respondents No.3, 5 to 11 have been served through respondents No.1, branch of the ATIR, but nobody turned up on their behalf today, therefore, they are proceeded against ex parte”.

Applications are for recalling order dated 23.04.2025, whereby respondents No.3 and 5 were proceeded against ex-parte. Learned counsel for the petitioner did not raise any objection on the CMs, hence the same are allowed, and the order dated 23.04.2025 passed against the respondents No.2 and 5 is recalled. DAGs appeared on behalf of the Federation and stated that the learned Additional Attorney General will argue the case.

However, he is currently busy before the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and has requested some time: IHC ordered.

As per WP 1053/25, the newly impleaded respondents included barrister Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem Ashraf, Danish Ali Qazi, Zahid Sikander, Shafqat Ali, Nasir Mahmud, Syed Mahmood ul Hassan, Barrister Dr Huma Sodher, Emad-ul-Hassan, petitioner stated.

Ruling is expected to have wider implications for future appointments in public institutions like ATIR, particularly concerning the adherence to transparent recruitment processes. Further proceedings will determine whether the appointments meet the required legal standards or whether corrective actions may be necessary: Waheed Butt added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court SC ATIR Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue ATIR members

Comments

200 characters

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories