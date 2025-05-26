AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-26

Pound higher against dollar

Reuters Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 06:18am

LONDON: The pound traded at its highest in over three years on Friday, heading for its largest weekly gain against the dollar since early April, thanks in part to unexpectedly robust UK retail sales data and to ongoing investor unease around US assets.

Sunny weather boosted British consumer spending in April. Retail sales volumes jumped by 1.2% month-on-month, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday after a downwardly revised 0.1% increase in March. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.2%.

Sterling has gained 1.5% this week and on Friday hit a high of $1.3468, the most since February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a global flood of money into safe-havens like the dollar.

Just over three years later and the investor nervousness about the outlook for the global economy that would normally have funnelled cash into the dollar is sucking capital out of US markets, which are now the epicentre of the uncertainty.

US President Donald Trump’s erratic application of hefty tariffs on trading partners - even with the pauses and outlines of deals that have ensued - have generated the most uncertainty among investors in years.

To boot, Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill that will strain US government finances even further by adding trillions of dollars in debt, has made investors wary of long-dated government bonds, even those outside elsewhere, such as UK gilts.

Higher gilt yields have made sterling more attractive to non-UK investors, but the concerns around public finances mean Britain has the highest government borrowing rates in the developed world, with 30-year gilt yields topping 5.5% on Friday, despite news that energy bills were set to drop.

“This is a sign that the market remains wary of lending to the UK while the government still does not have control of public spending, even if the decline in the energy price cap is adding downward pressure on short term yields this morning,” Kathleen Brooks, XTB research director, said.

“The bond market has dictated UK fiscal policy before, and it could do so again now that bond markets remain volatile.”

UK British pound US dollar Pound Sterling

Comments

200 characters

Pound higher against dollar

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories