May 26, 2025
Print 2025-05-26

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Published 26 May, 2025

PESHAWAR: Coordinator of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region has urged the prime minister to materialize his commitment of reducing the electricity tariff by Rs 7 per unit.

He also demanded to end the severe and unjust load-shedding in Swat, which he said has crippled both daily life and economic activity in the region. In a statement issued from the FPCCI regional office in Peshawar on Sunday, Akbar Khan expressed deep disappointment over the lack of implementation of the relief in electricity tariff announced by the prime minister.

“The PM had declared a Rs7 per unit reduction in electricity rates, but this promise remains unfulfilled, leading to frustration and disillusionment among the business community,” he said.

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

He criticized the government for spending millions on advertisements promoting the announcement, while no concrete steps have been taken since.

He further stated that authorities have also failed to curb electricity theft effectively.

“On one hand, we are battling the high cost of electricity, and on the other, rising petrol prices are adding to the public’ suffering. There has been no relief at all,” he said.

Akbar Khan urged the government to abolish the slab system in billing and end the provision of free electricity units, arguing that such policies unfairly burden paying consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI electricity power sector electricity tariff power tariffs Industrial Sector power tariff relief

