May 26, 2025
NKATI organises rally in solidarity with armed forces

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) organized a rally in the industrial area to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army and to celebrate the conferring of the title of Field Marshal on Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. The rally was led by NKATI President Faisal Moiz Khan.

Thousands of industrialists participated in the rally, expressing their solidarity with the Pakistan Army and raising slogans congratulating the Field Marshal.

Prominent industrialists such as Imran Moiz Khan, Akhtar Ismail, Shehzad Elahi, Shahid Ansari, Ahmer Lone, Azfar Hussain, Yasir Ali, Naeem Haider, and others were present.

During the rally led by NKATI President Faisal Moiz Khan, participants loudly chanted slogans like “Long live Pakistan Army” and “Down with India.”

Addressing the rally, NKATI President Faisal Moiz Khan stated that the entire nation stands with its brave armed forces, and the title of Field Marshal awarded to Army Chief Asim Munir is not only a matter of pride for the business community but also for the entire nation.

Faisal Moiz Khan further said that despite being repeatedly humiliated, India has not learned its lesson. He accused India of cowardly attacks, stating that a bomb blast targeting an Army Public School bus in Khuzdar resulted in the martyrdom and injury of children.

He challenged Indian Prime Minister Modi, warning him to come to his senses and declaring that Modi’s nefarious plans will soon be destroyed.

He chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and stated that our army is the guardian of our borders, and the entire Pakistani nation is proud of its armed forces.

