Pakistan Print 2025-05-26

Senate chairman explains Pakistan’s approach to India’s belligerence

Safdar Rasheed Published 26 May, 2025 06:55am

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that during the recent Indian provocations, the entire Pakistani nation, along with all political parties, demonstrated exemplary unity, which played a pivotal role in delivering a strong and effective national response to the enemy.

Talking to the media after visiting the International Solar Energy Exhibition at the Expo Centre, here on Sunday, he said that the bravery and professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces are acknowledged globally. He stressed that despite being a nuclear power, Pakistan responded to Indian provocations with restraint and strategic maturity. “Pakistan’s measured and well-thought-out response has earned global recognition for its wisdom and composure,” he said.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation for demonstrating unity and playing a vital role in shaping a cohesive national response. “The credit for our firm and peaceful strategy goes to the leadership, armed forces, and the unity of all political stakeholders,” he added.

He said Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to peace and dialogue, consistently prioritizing negotiations over confrontation in resolving regional issues. “We have never taken any action that would threaten the stability of the region,” he said.

To a question on Balochistan, he recalled that during his tenure as Prime Minister, he had clearly highlighted India’s involvement in sponsoring terrorism and unrest in the province. “At that time, I presented evidence to international forums and even Bollywood produced a film, The Accidental Prime Minister, which indirectly hinted at Indian policy contradictions. This led India to show willingness to engage in dialogue on core issues like Siachen, Kashmir, and interference in Balochistan,” he said.

To another query, he said Pakistan had called for a neutral and independent investigation into the Pahalgam attack, but India refused. He noted that India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and blocked river flows, actions that violate international law. “However, Pakistan’s leadership and armed forces responded firmly, demonstrating our full capability to defend our sovereignty. The armed forces acted decisively and solely in self-defense,” he added.

On domestic politics, the senate chairman stressed the need for national unity. He declined to comment on PTI’s narrative, stating that their cases are sub judice and will be decided by courts. “We must now focus on uniting the nation. Political divisions must not derail our shared goals,” he said.

Responding to a question on the upcoming federal budget, he called for maximum relief for the common man. “I am a public representative, and so are my children. I urge the government to provide substantial relief to the people in the next budget,” he said.

On energy policy, he underscored the importance of affordable energy solutions. “If subsidies are to be reduced in the next budget, there must be alternatives such as affordable solar panels to reduce the burden of electricity bills on the public,” he suggested. He also advocated cutting unnecessary expenditures in other sectors to divert resources toward public relief.

When asked about PPP’s role in current political developments, he responded that the party always put national interest first. “At this stage, it’s not about any party or individual, it’s about Pakistan. Any consultations, whether through Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz or coordination committees, are aimed at the country’s betterment,” he said.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani toured various stalls and appreciated the quality of Pakistani solar energy products and technologies on display. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad also accompanied him during the visit.

