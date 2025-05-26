AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-26

Pakistan declared a sacred land for Sikhs around world

Recorder Report Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE :Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, while addressing Sikh congregations at a Gurdwara in Milan, Italy, described Pakistan as “Pak Sthan” — a sacred land — for Sikhs around the world. He emphasized that Pakistan, particularly the Punjab government, has become a shining example of serving Sikh pilgrims and promoting religious harmony.

He stated that by hosting and serving over seven thousand Sikh pilgrims, Pakistan has demonstrated that the guests of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj are honoured with the utmost respect. Addressing the global Sikh community, he affirmed that Pakistan’s doors are always open for them.

Sardar Ramesh Singh added that the Punjab government, in collaboration with the federal government, is actively working to preserve, beautify, and maintain the functionality of religious sites of all minorities, including Gurdwaras. He informed that the first phase of Gurdwara restoration and renovation has been completed, with a cost exceeding 1.5 billion rupees.

He assured that high-quality arrangements are being ensured for all Sikh delegations to provide them with the best possible facilities.

On this occasion, Sardar Ramesh Singh appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Ms. Maryam Nawaz for her love and practical initiatives for minorities, especially the Sikh community. He noted that due to her special interest, not only has the security of Gurdwaras been ensured, but Sikh culture and heritage have also been promoted.

He emphasized that Sikh pilgrims from India and across the globe will be warmly welcomed in Pakistan, as it is the land of Baba Guru Nanak Ji — home to his birthplace and several sacred sites.

He also highlighted that all minorities in Pakistan are living freely and enjoying complete religious freedom, reflecting the country’s commitment to interfaith harmony and inclusivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Sikh community Sikhs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan declared a sacred land for Sikhs around world

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories