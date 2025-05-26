Pakistan declared a sacred land for Sikhs around world

LAHORE :Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, while addressing Sikh congregations at a Gurdwara in Milan, Italy, described Pakistan as “Pak Sthan” — a sacred land — for Sikhs around the world. He emphasized that Pakistan, particularly the Punjab government, has become a shining example of serving Sikh pilgrims and promoting religious harmony.

He stated that by hosting and serving over seven thousand Sikh pilgrims, Pakistan has demonstrated that the guests of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj are honoured with the utmost respect. Addressing the global Sikh community, he affirmed that Pakistan’s doors are always open for them.

Sardar Ramesh Singh added that the Punjab government, in collaboration with the federal government, is actively working to preserve, beautify, and maintain the functionality of religious sites of all minorities, including Gurdwaras. He informed that the first phase of Gurdwara restoration and renovation has been completed, with a cost exceeding 1.5 billion rupees.

He assured that high-quality arrangements are being ensured for all Sikh delegations to provide them with the best possible facilities.

On this occasion, Sardar Ramesh Singh appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Ms. Maryam Nawaz for her love and practical initiatives for minorities, especially the Sikh community. He noted that due to her special interest, not only has the security of Gurdwaras been ensured, but Sikh culture and heritage have also been promoted.

He emphasized that Sikh pilgrims from India and across the globe will be warmly welcomed in Pakistan, as it is the land of Baba Guru Nanak Ji — home to his birthplace and several sacred sites.

He also highlighted that all minorities in Pakistan are living freely and enjoying complete religious freedom, reflecting the country’s commitment to interfaith harmony and inclusivity.

