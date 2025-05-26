CM Maryam abolishes birth & death registration fee

LAHORE: “Identity is a fundamental right of every citizen, we want to create convenience for the citizens,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while abolishing the birth and death registration fee, that has been charged from the applicants for years She added, “Death and Birth Digital Certificate is mandatory to get services. By registering births and deaths on time, we can ensure protection of civil rights of the citizens.” She directed the authorities concerned to effectively implement ‘Birth & Death Registration Rules 2025 in Punjab, under which birth and death registration fee has been abolished.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Birth and Death Registration can be done free of charge throughout Punjab.” She added, “Citizens can register in Union Councils and Municipal Committees free of charge for 7 years.” She highlighted, “The condition of court decree for the late registration of birth and death in Punjab has also been abolished.” She noted, “Birth and Death Computerized Certificates will also be issued free of charge.”

