May 26, 2025

KP govt sets targets for completion of hydropower projects: CM

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

PESHAWAR: “The KP government has set the timely and quality completion of multiple small and large-scale hydropower projects as a key priority to fully utilise the province’s considerable hydropower potential.”

This was stated by KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur while chairing a meeting of the Energy and Power Department.

The chief minister emphasised that financial progress on these projects must reach 100% by the end of the current fiscal year, alongside meeting physical progress targets as scheduled.

The meeting reviewed the progress so far made on the projects being carried out under the Annual Development Programme by the Energy and Power Department. The concerned officials gave a detailed briefing on the financial and physical progress of these projects.

The chief minister directed that financial progress on these projects must be ensured at 100 percent by the end of the current fiscal year. He also instructed that physical progress on these projects be ensured in accordance with the set targets.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has considerable hydropower potential; timely and quality completion of ongoing hydro power projects is essential to fully benefit from it.

On this occasion, the chief minister directed that measures be taken to supply electricity from the under-construction Balakot Hydropower Project to local industries.

He also emphasised ensuring significant progress on the solarisation project, stating that solarisation is a flagship initiative of the current provincial government.

