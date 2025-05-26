AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-26

Need stressed to promote peace in society

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

HYDERABAD: On the third day of the Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh, organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs here Sunday, speakers stressed to promote culture of peace in our society.

In a session titled “creativity for peace” journalist Shahzeb Jillani remarked that in our society violence, hatred and war has become a trend. Those who talk about peace are gradually dwindling. He said the real brave and courageous people today are those who talk about peace.

Researcher Jami Chandio said that the national curriculum is outdated and not compatible to modern requirements. He stated that peace and creativity have never been prioritised in our policies and nor democratic freedoms. Democracy is not just about elections or casting votes, but it is about an environment where freedom of expression and human rights are protected.

He criticized the media often called the mirror of society for failing to reflect the real social truths. He stressed that defining peace merely as the absence of war is a narrow perspective.

In a session on Artificial Intelligence, language expert and lexicographer Amar Fayaz Buriro said that the world is rapidly entering the era of AI, presenting both a challenge and an opportunity for the youth. He noted that today’s machines are imitating human thought and major companies are developing robots based on human needs. He said that around 85% of the global population is already affected by AI to some extent. It is predicted that 80% of doctors might be jobless next 15 years.

The speakers urged the youth not to remain silent spectators but to gain expertise in this technology so they can be part of the changing world.

