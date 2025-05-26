CM urges elected representatives to lead polio-eradication drive

KARACHI: In a compelling and urgent appeal, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called upon all elected representatives, including Members of the National Assembly, Provincial Assembly, and local government representatives, to take active ownership of the polio eradication campaign and spearhead efforts to protect future generations from this crippling yet preventable disease.

Addressing lawmakers from both the treasury and opposition benches in a detailed letter, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need for unified and intensified action ahead of the upcoming National Immunisation Day, scheduled for May 26, 2025.

“Polio eradication is not merely a health priority; it is a moral imperative,” the letter underscored. “The future of our children and the well-being of our communities depend on our collective resolve to rid our land of this crippling disease once and for all.”

Shah highlighted that Pakistan remains one of only two countries worldwide where wild poliovirus continues to be endemic. Alarmingly, 74 cases of wild poliovirus were reported nationwide in 2024, a significant increase compared to previous years. Sindh province, particularly Karachi and its northern districts, accounted for a substantial portion of these cases.

Despite ongoing immunisation campaigns, persistent challenges remain. Many children are still missing vaccinations due to parental refusals, limited access in remote or underserved areas, and unregistered births.

The CM urged elected representatives to lead community engagement efforts, raise awareness, and support comprehensive health initiatives to overcome these obstacles.

Major actions outlined by Murad Ali Shah included ensuring complete and accurate birth registrations to identify all eligible children, enforce rigorous routine immunisation schedules at all levels, addressing parental refusals through targeted community engagement and education, reaching missed children through innovative outreach methods, including mobile teams and local volunteers, and striving for 100 per cent immunisation coverage during every vaccination drive.

The letter also highlighted the upcoming Sub-National Immunisation Day in July, calling for sustained momentum and vigilance in the fight against polio.

“This is a moment for unity and leadership,” the Chief Minister said adding, “Together, we can make history by eradicating polio from Pakistan once and for all.”