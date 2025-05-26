PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan- BD series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced ticket prices for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 28th May to 1st June.

Three T20Is will be played on May 28 and 30 and June 1, with the first ball set to be bowled at 8pm PST.

Tickets will be available to fans from Sunday onwards at TCS Express Centres only. In the first phase, tickets will be available tomorrow at TCS Express centres located at Davis Road and Gulberg, Lahore.

To encourage fans to come to the ground, affordable prices have been set for the matches. The general enclosures (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Ahmed) at the Gaddafi Stadium will be available to fans at Rs 200.

The first-class enclosures (Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz) will be available at Rs 300, while the premium enclosures (Rajas and Saeed Anwar) will be available to fans at Rs 400. The VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) will be available to fans at Rs 500.

Moreover, Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas (VVIP enclosures) at the Jinnah End and Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram (VVIP enclosures) at the Iqbal End will be available to fans at Rs 2,000. Additionally, the fans can witness action from Gallery (hospitality) boxes at Rs 2,000.

Fans wishing to watch their cricketing stars can buy a maximum of four tickets on one CNIC card.

