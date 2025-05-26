AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-26

Illegal cigarette trade constitutes revenue, regulatory challenge

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: The rise of illicit cigarette manufacturing and sales has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most serious revenue collection and regulatory challenges.

While tobacco remains a contentious legislative issue, the scale and proliferation of tax-evading brands continue to weaken the system from within.

Illicit tobacco products now account for a major fraction of the market, avoiding taxation, regulation, and health warnings. These low-cost, unregulated cigarettes not only disrupt fair market competition, but they also deplete government funds that could otherwise be directed toward important programs. Conservative estimates show that the unchecked selling of these items causes annual tax losses of more over Rs 415 billion, sources said.

The uneven playing field poses a serious challenge for legitimate businesses who follow tax rules and regulatory procedures. These compliant players find themselves in a difficult position, losing market share to low-cost illicit products that are widely available across both urban and rural markets, the sources said, adding: “Rising tax rates were supposed to discourage smoking, but in practice, they have inadvertently encouraged the move to cheaper, illicit alternatives. With price becoming a deciding factor for many consumers, particularly those in lower income groups, tax-paid items struggle to remain viable.”

Economic analyst Osama Siddiqui said, “A full-scale crackdown, backed by stronger market inspections and consistent penalties, is essential to recover lost revenue and protect compliant businesses. As Pakistan continues to face economic pressure, a coordinated crackdown, backed by stronger tracking systems and inter-agency collaboration, can help restore lost revenue and protect compliant market players from further erosion.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

revenue Illegal cigarette regulatory challenge

Comments

200 characters

Illegal cigarette trade constitutes revenue, regulatory challenge

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories