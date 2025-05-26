Rotary Club marks Youm-e-Tashakur with special children

FAISALABAD: A ceremony was organised by the Rotary Club Faisalabad at Tanzeem-Al-Lissan on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur (Marka-e-Haq) ceremony with deaf and dumb children, with the aim of expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and highlighting the importance of an independent country.

In this regard, President of the Rotary Club Faisalabad, Muhammad Atif Munir, shed light on these thoughts and said that the enemy will always remember the way our Pakistan Army has given a crushing response to the enemy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025