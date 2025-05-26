AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-26

Abacus hosts British HC delegation to strengthen tech collaboration

Press Release Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: Abacus, a leader in delivering world class technology, outsourcing, and consulting solutions, was honoured to host a distinguished delegation from the British High Commission at its Lahore BPO office on 24th May 2025.

The delegation, led by Jane Marriott CMG OBE – British High Commissioner to Pakistan – included Ben Warrington, Head of the Lahore Office, and Reema Salman, Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer.

The visit underscored shared ambitions to deepen technology collaboration and economic ties between the UK and Pakistan.

The delegation engaged with Abacus’s leadership team, including Fatima Asad-Said – CEO of Abacus, Faeza Khan – Chief Strategy Officer, and Shaheryar Rafiq Butt – Global Head of the BPO Division, along with other senior executive leaders, to discuss opportunities for expanding IT and technology partnerships.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said: “Abacus is a fantastic example of how strong UK-Pakistan partnerships can reap benefits for both countries. Both the UK and Pakistan’s IT sectors are powerhouses of talent and innovation. There is huge potential to be found in collaboration.”

Fatima Asad-Said, CEO of Abacus, remarked: “This visit reaffirms the strategic importance of the UK as a pivotal market for Abacus. We are poised to scale our impact through partnerships that leverage British expertise and Pakistan’s tech prowess. We appreciate the High Commissioner’s proactive engagement and look forward to translating these discussions into impactful collaborations.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

British High Commission Abacus tech collaboration

Comments

200 characters

Abacus hosts British HC delegation to strengthen tech collaboration

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories