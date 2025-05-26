AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Eradication of polio: Top paediatricians, major hospitals join hands

Published 26 May, 2025

LAHORE: In a major step toward eradicating polio from Pakistan, leading paediatricians and major hospitals across Punjab have partnered with the Punjab Government and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in support of the upcoming National Polio Vaccination Campaign, commencing today (Monday), May 26.

The campaign aims to vaccinate over 23 million children under the age of five, with the help of more than 200,000 polio workers.

The campaign will run for 7 days in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, while in other districts, the drive will continue for 5 days.

Renowned paediatricians from key hospitals in Lahore and beyond have voiced their strong support for the campaign and the critical role of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) in building herd immunity and protecting children against lifelong paralysis.

“We are proud to stand with the Punjab government in this national effort,” said Dr Shahzad Haider, a senior paediatrician at Defence Hospital, Lahore. “Oral Polio Vaccine is safe, effective, and essential to developing community-level immunity. Every child must be vaccinated in every campaign to ensure we close the immunity gap.”

