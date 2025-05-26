AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-26

Reclaiming glory: the Islamic world’s path to renewal

Qamar Bashir Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. I would like to add that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, exemplifies this ambition. It is not just a plan of economic reform but a blueprint to reposition the Kingdom as a global cultural, technological, and diplomatic powerhouse. In a historic gesture, President Donald Trump — during his recent visit to the Kingdom—described the Crown Prince as “an incredible man” and a “great representative of the Saudi people,” applauding him for transforming Saudi Arabia in ways that have stunned even seasoned global business leaders.

Trump repeatedly emphasized the unparalleled hospitality and strategic foresight of the Saudi royal family, calling King Salman “a great man” and describing the transformation of the kingdom as “something the world has never seen before.” Trump’s decision to commence his new diplomatic agenda from Saudi Arabia, while bypassing other traditional giants like China, India, and Russia, signifies a profound geopolitical recalibration. His praise was not limited to polite diplomacy; it reflected a genuine recognition of the Kingdom’s newfound global weight.

What was once seen by the West as a region of camel caravans is now being courted by the most powerful man on the planet, not just for oil, but for investment, trade partnerships, and geopolitical leverage. In an extraordinary reversal of roles, the US President appealed to Saudi Arabia’s leadership to use its regional clout for brokering peace in Ukraine, promoting stability in the Middle East, and enabling economic partnerships worth trillions of dollars. Trump openly acknowledged that the kingdom’s “other industries have surpassed oil” and that its cities are now “global capitals of business, culture, and high-tech innovation.” He declared the Middle East the new “center of the world” and said the world must now look at the region not as a source of chaos, but of opportunity, vision, and peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Donald Trump Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Comments

200 characters

Reclaiming glory: the Islamic world’s path to renewal

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories