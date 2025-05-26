AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-26

BISP chairperson assails PTI for ‘corruption’

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

PESHAWAR: President Pakistan People’s Party Women Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has severely criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its corruption spree in KP and said people of the province were bearing the brunt of mega corruption scams of provincial government.

Talking to the media here, Senator Rubina Khalid announced that PPP would hold a massive protest campaign on May 26 to save the province. She urged people to support the protest for removal and accountability of corrupt elements.

The PPP leader said PTI has shattered the ideals of justice by engaging in large scale corruption, particularly in KP where the province has seen no progress in the past 13 years. “Instead of development, the region has plunged into decline due to poor governance and lawlessness,” she said.

Rubina Khalid urged the public to rise against those who looted national wealth. “It is the time for people to question how billions of rupees were gobbled overnight,” she remarked, calling for public trials of corrupt figures. She said that billions of rupees were misappropriated that were meant for the development of Kohistan.

She praised the Pakistan Army for its role in defending the country, stating, “We salute our armed forces for burying the enemy in their trenches. But it is unfortunate that some internal actors now question their sacrifices and demand proof just to seek the release of a corruption-tainted political leader.”

She lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raising Pakistan’s voice on international diplomatic fronts particularly highlighting the Kashmir issue globally. She reiterated that India has proven to be neither a friend nor a trustworthy neighbour.

The PPP leader announced that the party’s Women’s Wing would actively participate in a major protest rally on May 26. She appealed to women to join in large numbers alongside their brothers in what she described as a historic movement against injustice and exploitation.

Criticizing the current state of governance, she highlighted increasing unemployment, failing education and healthcare systems and widespread lawlessness in KP. She accused the provincial administration of mismanaging the NFC Award funds and fostering a culture of corruption. “The time has come to unite and oust the group that has plundered the hard earned money of people,” she said, adding that attacking the federation is treason and not patriotism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI BISP Benazir Income Support Program Senator Rubina Khalid

Comments

200 characters

BISP chairperson assails PTI for ‘corruption’

FBR to levy 18pc ST in erstwhile tribal areas

PM in Istanbul to thank a friend in need

Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP operations

‘Afghan elite’ sheltering terrorists for Indian funds: DG ISPR

Bitcoin mining, AI data centres: Govt allocates 2,000MW of electricity

FPCCI extends tenure of officebearers by a year

Gold seizure: Govt to pay Rs84.8m to Rangers (Punjab) after 36 years

IHC revisits order, allows ATIR members to defend appointments

FPCCI seeks implementation of power tariff relief

Budget 2025-26: Traders for elimination of double taxation, cut in ST rate on services

Read more stories