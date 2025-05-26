BISP chairperson assails PTI for ‘corruption’

PESHAWAR: President Pakistan People’s Party Women Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has severely criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its corruption spree in KP and said people of the province were bearing the brunt of mega corruption scams of provincial government.

Talking to the media here, Senator Rubina Khalid announced that PPP would hold a massive protest campaign on May 26 to save the province. She urged people to support the protest for removal and accountability of corrupt elements.

The PPP leader said PTI has shattered the ideals of justice by engaging in large scale corruption, particularly in KP where the province has seen no progress in the past 13 years. “Instead of development, the region has plunged into decline due to poor governance and lawlessness,” she said.

Rubina Khalid urged the public to rise against those who looted national wealth. “It is the time for people to question how billions of rupees were gobbled overnight,” she remarked, calling for public trials of corrupt figures. She said that billions of rupees were misappropriated that were meant for the development of Kohistan.

She praised the Pakistan Army for its role in defending the country, stating, “We salute our armed forces for burying the enemy in their trenches. But it is unfortunate that some internal actors now question their sacrifices and demand proof just to seek the release of a corruption-tainted political leader.”

She lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raising Pakistan’s voice on international diplomatic fronts particularly highlighting the Kashmir issue globally. She reiterated that India has proven to be neither a friend nor a trustworthy neighbour.

The PPP leader announced that the party’s Women’s Wing would actively participate in a major protest rally on May 26. She appealed to women to join in large numbers alongside their brothers in what she described as a historic movement against injustice and exploitation.

Criticizing the current state of governance, she highlighted increasing unemployment, failing education and healthcare systems and widespread lawlessness in KP. She accused the provincial administration of mismanaging the NFC Award funds and fostering a culture of corruption. “The time has come to unite and oust the group that has plundered the hard earned money of people,” she said, adding that attacking the federation is treason and not patriotism.

