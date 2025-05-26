AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Prices of daily-use items show upward trend

Amjad Ali Shah Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 06:10am

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of daily use items like live chicken/meat, vegetable, pulses, cooking oil/ghee and others was witnessed, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here in the local market on Sunday.

A marginal increase in prices of live chicken was registered as it is being sold at Rs465 per kilogram against the price of Rs460 per kilogram in the retail market. Price of farm eggs has increased as being sold at Rs360 per dozen against the price of Rs300/dozen.

Similarly, the survey said Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs2500/kg in the open market, the survey added.

Prices of various varieties and brands of cooking oil/ghee remained unchanged in the open market.

Price of one kilogram of sugar has further increased from Rs170/kg to Rs180 per kilogram, the survey said.

Tomato was available at Rs50 and 60 and Rs70/kg in the open market. Onion was being sold at Rs70-80/kg in the previous week while some vendors and dealers charged a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg.

Peas was being sold at Rs150/180 per kg against the price of Rs120/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs120/ kilo, and curry Rs70/kg, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs600-700/ kg, the survey said. It added that Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-collared potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour was stable in the retail market as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-1800 and Rs1900/sac and brown coloured flour sac at Rs1500-1600/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market. According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500/kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg against the Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs360/kg against Rs320/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/kg against Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white Channa from Rs360/kg. The prices of the fruits: Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs200-250/dozen, pomegranate at Rs400-500 per kg, guava at Rs250-300/kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

rice prices commodity prices meat price Wheat flour prices Prices of daily use items vegetables price BR survey

