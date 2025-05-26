AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

PCP, WHO join hands against polio, childhood paralysis

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2025 05:56am

PESHAWAR: Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) and World Health Organization (WHO) have joined hands against Polio and Childhood Paralysis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this connection, an orientation session on Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP), a sudden and alarming condition that causes weakness or paralysis in children, was held at Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI-EPI).

Dr. Amna Ahmad Khan, Disease Surveillance Officer World Health Organization (WHO) Peshawar Chapter, delivered a compelling presentation explaining how AFP often signals deeper threats like polio. She stressed the need for timely referrals, community-level surveillance and stronger coordination among healthcare institutions. “We can only win this fight if everyone, right from hospital staff to local volunteers, plays their part,” she emphasized.

Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Syed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PCP, while addressing the participants, reflected on the long and painful history of polio in Pakistan. “For decades, this disease has haunted our children, our families, and our future. We’ve come a long way, but the danger still lingers,” he said. Dr. Ilyas stressed the urgent need to counter the myths and fears surrounding polio vaccination. “At PCP, we see the human cost of paralysis every day. We owe it to every child to spread awareness and protect them before it’s too late”, he added. He further announced that PCP staff would actively promote polio awareness among patients, families and community-based focal persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WHO polio PCP

