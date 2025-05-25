Ukraine’s allies must be ‘determined’ after latest Russian strikes: Berlin

BERLIN: Germany said Sunday that Kyiv’s allies “must react with determination” after Russia launched a record number of drones on Ukraine, killing 12 people.

“We cannot accept this,” Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told the ARD broadcaster.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “is trampling on human rights, this is an affront – also against US President Donald Trump, who has tried so hard to get Putin to the negotiating table”, he added.

Wadephul said the latest developments in Ukraine showed that “Putin does not want peace, he wants to carry on the war and we shouldn’t allow him to do this”.

“For this reason we will approve further sanctions at a European level,” he added.

The EU formally adopted a 17th round of sanctions on Tuesday blacklisting some 200 tankers in the “shadow fleet” used by Moscow to circumvent restrictions on oil exports.

New sanctions would bring “serious consequences for the Russian economy, the energy sector will be affected, other sectors too”, said Wadephul.

“It will be financially painful for Russia,” he added.

“Our hand remains outstretched; Ukraine is ready to negotiate. Putin should come to the table.”