WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday said his threat to hit smartphones not made in the United States with a 25 percent tariff applied to all companies, not just Apple.

“It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product, otherwise it wouldn’t be fair,” Trump told reporters in Washington, adding that the new tariffs would come into effect from the “end of June.”