AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-25

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Nuzhat Nazar Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, expressed profound gratitude to the political leadership for their strategic foresight during Marka-e-Haq and lauded the seamless inter-services coordination that ensured operational success in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

He made these remarks while hosting a high-profile dinner in Rawalpindi to honour the Armed Forces’ commitment, the resilience of the nation, and the unity of political leadership that defined a critical chapter in Pakistan’s history.

The ceremony, held in the presence of a distinguished gathering, included President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Federal Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chiefs of Air and Naval Staff, senior political leaders, and high-ranking civil and military officials.

Field Marshal hosts dinner saluting political leadership, armed forces, national resilience

During the event, participants paid tribute to the brave sacrifices of the Armed Forces, the mature political leadership that guided the country through adversity, and the unyielding spirit of the people of Pakistan.

The COAS also highlighted the instrumental role played by the youth and media in countering India’s disinformation campaign, describing them as a “steel wall” against propaganda. He further praised the contributions of Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats, calling their professionalism a cornerstone in securing the nation’s strategic objectives.

The evening was marked by a strong sense of solidarity, with all segments of national leadership reaffirming their resolve to move forward with unity, strength, and purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

armed forces COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Operation Bunyanum Marsoos Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories