Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, expressed profound gratitude to the political leadership for their strategic foresight during Marka-e-Haq and lauded the seamless inter-services coordination that ensured operational success in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

He made these remarks while hosting a high-profile dinner in Rawalpindi to honour the Armed Forces’ commitment, the resilience of the nation, and the unity of political leadership that defined a critical chapter in Pakistan’s history.

The ceremony, held in the presence of a distinguished gathering, included President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Federal Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chiefs of Air and Naval Staff, senior political leaders, and high-ranking civil and military officials.

Field Marshal hosts dinner saluting political leadership, armed forces, national resilience

During the event, participants paid tribute to the brave sacrifices of the Armed Forces, the mature political leadership that guided the country through adversity, and the unyielding spirit of the people of Pakistan.

The COAS also highlighted the instrumental role played by the youth and media in countering India’s disinformation campaign, describing them as a “steel wall” against propaganda. He further praised the contributions of Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats, calling their professionalism a cornerstone in securing the nation’s strategic objectives.

The evening was marked by a strong sense of solidarity, with all segments of national leadership reaffirming their resolve to move forward with unity, strength, and purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025