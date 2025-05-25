PM to embark on 4-state visit today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is embarking on a visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from Sunday (May 25-30).

During the visit, Foreign Office spokesperson said the prime minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on an entire range of issues covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance. He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India. The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on 29-30 May.

