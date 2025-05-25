AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-25

Bodies of four tourists from Gujrat recovered in Skardu

INP Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

SKARDU: The bodies of four friends from Gujrat, who had been missing for a week, were recovered after their vehicle was found in a deep ravine near Satak Nala, close to Skardu. All four young men were confirmed dead by rescue teams at the scene. The ill-fated friends had embarked on a recreational trip to the northern areas on May 12 from Gujrat.

According to family sources, the last contact was made eight days ago, just before they departed from Hunza towards Skardu.

The victims were identified as Wasif Shahzad, 36, Umar Ehsan, 20, Salman Nasrullah Sandhu, 23, and Usman Dar, 23.

A joint search operation was also launched by rescue services, district administration and security agencies across the mountainous terrain after they went missing.

