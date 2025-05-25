US strikes on Yemen kill Al-Qaeda members

DUBAI: The number of Al-Qaeda members killed in strikes on southern Yemen blamed on the United States increased to nine, a Yemeni security source told AFP on Saturday.

The official in Abyan province, which borders the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government in Aden, said the strikes killed nine members of the group including a local leader. The security official, who earlier said the attack had taken place on Friday evening in north Khabar Al-Maraqsha, added the strikes hit several locations in the mountainous area known to be used by Al-Qaeda.