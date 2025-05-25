PCMA to arrange two-day Chemical Expo from June 25

LAHORE: The Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturers Association (PCMA) celebrates 10 years of dedicated service to the nation’s chemical sector and the pre-launch ceremony of the Pakistan Chemical Expo 2025, scheduled for June 25th and 26th.

Chairman PCMA Haroon Ali Khan said, “Over the past ten years, PCMA has evolved into a strong institutional platform that represents the true potential of Pakistan’s chemical industry. We envision positioning Pakistan’s Chemical sector to achieve an export target of USD 3 Billion by the year 2035”.

Renowned Industrialist and Patron in Chief PIAF Group, Mian Anjum Nisar graced the event as Chief Guest. Chairman PIEDMC Javed Iqbal, Senior Vice President PCMA Moazzam Rasheed, members of PCMA, Industrialists, Policy Makers, and people from Academia participated in the event. The Pakistan Chemical Expo 2025 is set to host international exhibitors, B2B meetings, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

While talking on the occasion, Chief Guest Mian Anjum Nisar said it is an honour to join the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association in celebrating a decade of exemplary service and impact. Over the past 10 years, PCMA has played a vital role in transforming Pakistan’s chemical industry into a more structured, sustainable, and globally competitive sector. I congratulate PCMA and its members for their vision, resilience, and continued commitment to driving industrial excellence in Pakistan. Chairman PCMA Haroon Ali Khan urges the Government of Pakistan to accept the Chemical Industry as a Strategic Sector. He also presented “Vision 2035” for the Pakistan Chemical Industry. He said that by 2035, our chemical industry should be able to establish a basic petrochemicals project in Pakistan, and we should be able to gain 50% self-reliance in API’s and 25% self-reliance in Petrochemicals, Agrochemicals, Synthetic Fibers, Specialty Chemicals, and Mineral-based Chemicals. We are hopeful of achieving these and the export target of 3 billion USD. But to get this, we have to establish relationships with international chemical associations, strong linkages between Industry and Academia, a trained and skilled workforce to support the chemical sector, and a fully equipped technical institute to provide turnkey chemical projects.

