Heavy rain, hailstorm: Admin ordered to ensure swift response

ISLAMABAD: Following the heavy rain and hailstorm in Islamabad, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa ordered immediate mobilisation of joint emergency teams from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), and district administration to ensure swift response and uninterrupted civic services.

Acting on his directives, field teams were deployed across the capital to provide maximum assistance to citizens.

The Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate, Sanitation, and Environment Wings have been instructed to clear fallen trees, debris, and blockages from major roads, and to restore traffic flow swiftly.

Special monitoring teams have also been activated to ensure smooth drainage in underpasses, low-lying areas, and storm water channels. Sanitation and environment staff along with necessary machinery is working on the ground to remove any obstructions in water flow and prevent urban flooding.

