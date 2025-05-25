PPP to hold protest rally against KP govt tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter is making arrangements to stage a big protest rally in front of the KP Assembly against the provincial government of PTI in the province on May 26.

The campaign against the PTI government has been given the name of ‘Save KP’ from the corruption, bad governance and lawlessness in the province.

The provincial president PPP KP chapter, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha will lead the protest rally. For mobilizing the party workers for the rally, the PPP provincial chief has visited divisional and district headquarters across the province. The party is likely to gather over 10,000 workers.

The PPP workers arriving from various districts will gather at Jinnah Park from wherein it will march towards the provincial assembly. The success of the rally is a test case for president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and recently elected central secretary general Mohammad Hamayun Khan.

In this connection, president PPP Women-Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid also addressed a press conference at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and announced full participation of the activists of the wing in the rally. She lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its corruption spree in KP and said people of the province were bearing the brunt of mega corruption scams of provincial government.

She announced that PPP would hold a massive protest campaign on May 26 to save the province. She urged people to support the protest for removal and accountability of corrupt elements. The Chairperson BISP said PTI has shattered the ideals of justice by engaging in large scale corruption, particularly in KP where the province has seen no progress in the past 13 years. “Instead of development, the region has plunged into decline due to poor governance and lawlessness,” she added.

